New Delhi: Looking at the hardship people are going through because of the coronavirus lockdown, the Punjab government on Tuesday decided to extend the deadline to pay the outstanding house tax or property tax without any penalty till June 30.

The state government also extended the time limit of One Time Settlement Policy for recovery of arrears of water and sewage charges in the Urban Local Bodies of the State up to June 30.

An announcement to this effect was made by Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the decision has been taken by the state government to provide relief to the people of the state at this time of corona crisis.

He added that as per the policy decision, people who failed to pay the house tax or the property tax on time can now deposit the principal amount by June 30.

However, if somebody failed to pay the tax within the stipulated time, they can pay the principal amount with a penalty in the next three months, the minister added.

The minister also added that if anybody still failed to pay the amount even after three months, they will have to pay a penalty at the rate of 20 per cent on the amount due along with the interest at the rate 18 per cent from the date it became due till the date of its realisation.

Talking about the One Time Settlement Policy for recovery of arrears, the minister said that the extension begins from the expiration of the time allowed vide earlier notification of February 12. He said a notification in this regard has already been issued.