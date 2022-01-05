Ludhiana: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Punjab government has invited three farmer leaders for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss pending demands of the farmers. The three farmer leaders who have been invited for the March 15 meeting are — Satnam Singh Pannu, Sawinder Singh Chautala, and Sarwan Singh Pandher.Also Read - Gold Price On January 5, 2022: Gold Price Falls After Rising For Five Days, Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here