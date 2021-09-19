Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday has announced that it would appoint 8,500 nodal officers as a means to curb the menace of stubble burning during the paddy harvesting season. As per the Punjab Pollution Control Board’s Member Secretary Krunesh Garg, the directions have already been issued to the Deputy Commissioners concerned to give special attention to the hotspot villages.Also Read - SAD Leads 'Black Day' March To Parliament to Mark a Year of Farmers Protest, Delhi Borders Sealed

Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Muktsar Sahib, Tarn Taran, Moga, and Mansa were identified as hotspot districts, where more than 4,000 active fire incidents of stubble burning cases were reported in each in the past. Garg said a control room in each district has also been set up for monitoring the stubble burning incidents, uploading of the data to mobile apps to the dashboard, and preparation and submission of action taken reports to different quarters. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Good News For Farmers, Govt to Disburse Pending Amount Along With Next Installment

The state government has commenced upon a programme for the management of paddy straw, without burning, by the farmers. Under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) scheme, a total of 76,626 subsidised agro-machines or equipment have been supplied to the farmers, cooperative societies, panchayats, and Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs). Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Akali Dal to Observe Sept. 17 as 'Black Day' to Mark 1 Year of Enactment of Farms Laws

(With Inputs from IANS)