New Delhi: In an unprecedented incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Bada's vehicle on Tuesday came under attack in Punjab's Jalalabad district. Three party workers suffered injuries from gunshots fired at the vehicle. Badal was on his way to the SDM office to support his party candidates to file nominations for the upcoming Punjab Municipal elections.

A video of the incident was accessed by news agency ANI. A huge mob of people were seen approaching Badal's car aggressively with sticks in hand. Stones were thrown and bullets were fired at the vehicle by unknown miscreants.

Disclaimer: Strong language used in the video, viewers discretion is advised.

#WATCH | Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal's vehicle attacked in Jalalabad, Punjab. (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/kH9HWL9ZPg — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

“Police backed Congress goons today made an attempt on the life of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Three party workers who jumped into the president’s rescue received bullet injuries,” the SAD has alleged.

An investigation is underway in the matter.