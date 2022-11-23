Chandigarh: Public Holiday On Monday On Account Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Shahidi Diwas 2022

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration has announced Guru Tegh Bahadur Shahidi Diwas as a ‘Public Holiday’ instead of a ‘Restricted Holiday’ as declared initially. This means that Monday, i.e. November 28, 2022 will be observed as a holiday in all government offices/boards/corporations/institutions, including industrial establishments.

The administration made a partial modification in the notification issued on December 15, 2021, regarding declaring of public holidays in the Union Territory of Chandigarh during the calendar year 2022. Hence, the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be celebrated in all institutions in the city.