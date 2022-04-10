Chandigarh: Amid the incessant rise in fuel prices, the auto-rickshaw and taxi union in parts of Punjab and Haryana has called for a strike on Tuesday, April 12. The ‘Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha’ (CASM), a union of cab and auto drivers called for a “Chakka jam” in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula on Tuesday. The CASM, however, said that emergency services will be exempted from the scope of the strike.Also Read - Punjab Boys Sell Golgappa, Chaat Dressed in Business Suits, Video Amazes Netizens | Watch

“Prices of compressed natural gas (CNG), petrol, and diesel have been increasing continuously. Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers will be on strike on April 12, allowing only emergency services,” a member of CASM told news agency ANI. He also demanded that the fuel prices be brought down. Also Read - Video Captures Moment When Kabaddi Player Dharminder Singh Was Being Shot Dead in Punjab's Patiala

“The price of CNG has surged from Rs 45 to Rs 82 in the tri-city. We will intensify our agitation if the government doesn’t listen to our demands to lower the fuel prices,” he added further. Also Read - Haryana Class 10 Student Cheats Through WhatsApp By Hiding Phone in Glass Clipboard, Busted | Watch

The fuel prices in the Union Territory (UT) today remained unchanged, with petrol selling at Rs 104.74 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.83. Since March 22, fuel prices have seen a jump of Rs 10 a litre after 14 revisions. After a four-month respite, India’s fuel prices have begun climbing since March 22, when the results of five Assembly elections were released.

(With agency inputs)