Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, his office said.

According to reports, the minister has been showing mild symptoms since morning and is in home isolation. He is said to be having fever and body ache.

Balbir Singh Sidhu tested positive for the virus a day after he shared stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his rally against the new farm laws in Sangrur. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was also present there besides many other leaders.

Sidhu had stated from the dais that “before Modi’s laws, masks hardly matter”.