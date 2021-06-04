New Delhi: Health authorities in Punjab are on their toes after a corona (COVID-19) positive granthi from a Gurdwara served prasad (prayer offering) to hundreds of people in Sangrur district. As per villagers, he served prasad to the people , who gathered to offer prayers for a farmer protester, who died in the national capital recently. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown Likely to be Lifted After June 9? Check State Health Director's Statement

Prakash Chand Garg, former MLA of Sangrur, and Vijay Inder Singla, state education minister were among people who got the prasad. Confirming the incident, Singla asserted that the health department has been directed to launch a Covid-test drive in the village to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, with 91 COVID-19 related deaths, the toll in Punjab reached 14,840, while 2,206 fresh infections took the tally to 5,74,114. The number of active cases dropped to 28,673 from 31,133 on Wednesday.

Thirteen deaths were reported from Bathinda, 10 from Patiala and seven from Amritsar, among fatalities which took place in the last 24 hours. Jalandhar reported 245 cases of new infections, followed by 228 in Ludhiana, 191 in Mohali and 166 in Bathinda, among fresh cases.

The state’s positivity rate marginally dropped to 3.21 per cent from 3.33 per cent the day before.