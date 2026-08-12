Major drug haul in Punjab, 30 kgs of heroin seized in Ferozepur; 2 ITI students among 3 arrested

Further investigation is underway to establish the backward and forward linkages of the network and identify all persons connected with the cross-border handlers.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/punjab-heroin-haul-police-antf-anti-narcotics-task-force-sas-nagar-bhagwant-mann-bjp-congress-assembly-elections-8499386/ Copy

Punjab Police (AI Image)

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Ferozepur Range on Tuesday busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module, apprehended three accused, and recovered 30.672 Kg of heroin. Initial investigation revealed that the consignment was sent across the international border by a foreign-based drug smuggler and received by an Indian smuggler in the area of Village Ali Ke, Ferozepur, for further transportation and distribution.

An FIR has been registered at PS ANTF, SAS Nagar. Further investigation is underway to establish the backward and forward linkages of the network and identify all persons connected with the cross-border handlers.