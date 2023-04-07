Home

Punjab On High Alert For Baisakhi, Leaves Of Cops Cancelled Till April 15 Over Hunt For Amritpal Singh: Report

All leaves of Punjab Police have been cancelled till April 14 and high alert has been sounded across the state amid hunt for Amritpal Singh.

Punjab Police urged people not to believe rumours and fake news of the surrender of Amritpal Singh.

New Delhi: High alert has been sounded across Punjab and all leaves of cops have reportedly been cancelled till April 14 as hunt for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh continued. The crackdown on Amritpal Singh came after his supporters stormed Ajnala police station on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides Lovepreet Toofan.

Punjab Police’s leaves cancelled till April 14 | Top Points

All leaves of Punjab Police have been cancelled till April 14 amid reports that Amritpal Singh had called for a meeting with Sikhs at the end of this month, sources said according to a report by NDTV.

Punjab Police on Friday urged people not to believe rumours and fake news of the surrender of radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.

Amid speculations that the radical preacher is likely to surrender at Amritsar’s Golden Temple, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Parminder Singh Bhandal said last Saturday that if the fugitive Khalistani leader wants to surrender, they will facilitate the same in accordance with the law.

Bhandal said Punjab Police are constantly working for the safety and security of the people in Amritsar. “We are continuously working to ensure the safety and security of people in Amritsar. Right now, we are more focused on managing traffic as Baisakhi is around the corner. If Amritpal wants to surrender, we are ready to help him do that in accordance with the law,” Bhandal said.

An undated video, which is yet to be verified, of Amritpal Singh has gone viral where he claimed he was not a “fugitive” will soon “appear in front of the world”. “I uploaded a video addressing the people. Many are under the impression that the video was shot in police custody I am seen switching glances while facing the camera and speaking. Anyone who has seen my earlier videos would know that I don’t talk much looking at the camera,” Amritpal Singh said.

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.