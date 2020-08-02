New Delhi: Twelve more people were on Sunday reported dead in Tran Taran district after drinking spurious liquor, pushing the death toll in the Punjab hooch tragedy to 98 so far. “In Tarn Taran, the death toll is now 75,” Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh said. Apart from Tarn Taran, 12 deaths have been reported from Amritsar and 11 from Gurdaspur’s Batala, in a tragedy unfolding since Wednesday evening. Also Read - Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Delhi CM Kejriwal Asks State Government to Transfer Case to CBI

According to officials, some of the families were not even coming forward to report the death of their kin after drinking spurious liquor. Cops are trying to persuade them to report the death of their family members.

Meanwhile, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government has come under attack from the Opposition. AAP held protests at several places, including Patiala, Barnala, Pathankot and Moga, against the Punjab government. The protesters accused the government of "negligence", leading to death of people, mostly belonging to poor families.

Yesterday, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked the state government, alleging that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh heads a murderous” government, which has the “blood of more than 80 Punjabis on its hands. In a statement issued in Amritsar, Sukhbir alleged, “The hooch tragedy is the direct and natural consequence of the patronage given to Congress leaders, including ministers and MLAs, for freely carrying out rampant illicit liquor trade in the state.

The Punjab government has ordered a magisterial probe into the case. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday had announced the suspension of seven excise and six police officials. He had described the police and excise department failure to check the manufacturing and sale of spurious liquor as “shameful”.