New Delhi: A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the Hooch tragedy, the entire state cabinet on Thursday pitched in for the expulsion of party MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo for their “anti-party and anti-government activities”. However, hours later, the duo released a statement calling bluff on the accusations. Also Read - Punjab to Provide Smartphones to Class 12 Students of Govt Schools to Help Them Access Online Education Amid Pandemic

“As regards the allegation pertaining to the drug case, Partap Singh Bajwa had on record been asking for a probe by CBI and Enforcement Directorate especially against Bikram Majithia,” Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo said in a joint statement. Also Read - Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Charge Those Directly Involved With Murder, CM Amarinder Singh's Orders to Police Chief

Claiming that it was Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who opposed the CBI probe, the duo stated that CM Singh said that “despite the fact that Bikram’s brother-in-law was Deputy CM & Home Minister of Punjab, police would be able to investigate the case in a proper and fair manner”. Also Read - Hooch Tragedy: Punjab Govt Sets up Two SITs to Speed up Investigation as Death Toll Crosses 100

“It appears that Captain Amarinder Singh has started suffering from dementia and has forgotten that it was he who had supported the Badals in the drug case and not us,” they said in the statement.

Earlier today, the Punjab cabinet demanded immediate and strict action against Bajwa and Dullo terming their alleged activities as “gross indiscipline”. The ministers, in a joint statement, called for cracking the whip on the two MPs without any laxity or delay.

The ministers further stated that by bypassing all party and government forums to protest against the state government’s handling of the hooch tragedy and instead of approaching the Governor for CBI and ED inquiries into the case, the two MPs had not only attacked the very basis of democratic governance but had sought to undermine the Punjab Police force, which was effectively cracking down on the liquor mafia.

Even the targeted killings were solved not by the CBI but by the state police, the ministers said, expressing full faith and confidence in the Punjab Police’s ability to bring every guilty individual to book even in the spurious liquor case.