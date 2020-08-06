New Delhi: In another developemt to Hooch tragedy that has claimed 113 lives so far, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the state police chief to charge those directly involved in the case for murder. The Chief Minister also warned that he will not tolerate any political interference in the case. Also Read - Hooch Tragedy: Punjab Govt Sets up Two SITs to Speed up Investigation as Death Toll Crosses 100

To ensure repeat offenders remain behind the bars and are not able to come out easily to indulge again in the crime, Singh also mooted enhancement of punishment for spurious or illicit liquor manufacturing and smuggling under the Excise Act. During the cabinet meeting, several ministers agreed to Advocate General Atul Nanda’s suggestion that a strict law like Punjab Control of Organised Crime Act (PCOCA) was needed to combat organised crime like illicit liquor smuggling. Also Read - Punjab Hooch Tragedy: In Letter to CM, BJP MP Sunny Deol Seeks 'Impartial' Probe, Death Toll Rises to 110

Amarinder Singh also led his council of ministers in observing a two-minute silence as a mark of homage to the victims of the tragedy. Also Read - Punjab Hooch Tragedy: 'Mind Your Business,' Amarinder Singh Hits Back at Kejriwal For Demanding CBI Probe

As many as 113 people died in the hooch tragedy with 84, the maximum fatalities, in Tarn Taran, followed by 15 in Amritsar and 14 in Batala. “Finish off this business, clean up the border areas. This has to stop,” said the chief minister in his directive to police and district officials during the review video conference earlier.

The illicit liquor business, using ‘lahan’ (raw material for making liquor), has been going on in border areas for a long time. But now it had assumed even more dangerous proportions with the new trend of smuggling from neighbouring states, then chief minister said.