Chandigarh: The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Punjab rose to 64 on Saturday. Most of the casualties have been reported from Tarn Taran, and the rest from Amritsar and Batala. These people died after consuming spurious liquor that appeared to have been distilled in Amritsar's Muchhal village, officials said today. Further, two more people were arrested in Amritsar in connection with their alleged involvement in selling spurious liquor.

Raids are still going on, police told news agency PTI. Five persons have been detained in Tarn Taran for questioning in this connection. Cops fear that the death toll could rise.

On Friday, eight bootleggers were arrested in over 40 raids conducted across the three districts. A large amount of spurious liquor, drums and storage cans were recovered from the accused and have been sent for chemical analysis.

The Punjab government has ordered a magisterial inquiry by Divisional Commissioner Jalandhar into the incident. Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner Punjab and SPs (Investigation) of the districts concerned will also be a part of the team.

Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded a judicial probe into the incident, while the Aam Aadmi Party said CM Amarinder Singh should resign, over one of the biggest hooch tragedies in the state.