New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condoled the lives lost in the hooch tragedy in Punjab, also asking the state’s ruling Congress government to take necessary steps to ‘curb such mafia’. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also called for the case to be ‘immediately’ handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Also Read - Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Seven Excise Officials, Six Policemen Suspended in Illicit Liquor Scam

“Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State government needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police”, the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted today.

Notably, the AAP is the main opposition party in Punjab.

A total of 86 people have lost their lives in the hooch tragedy, which started on Wednesday across three districts of Punjab. While 63 of the deaths have taken place in Tarn Taran, 12 and 11 deaths have taken place in Amritsar and Gurdaspur respectively.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has suspended seven Excise and Taxation officers and inspectors, along with two DSPs and four SHOs of the Punjab Police. He has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the victims’ families.

A total of 25 people have been arrested in connection with the case thus far.