Punjab Hooch Tragedy Latest News: Calling the deaths by illicit alcohol extremely sad and unfortunate, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that the state police and Excise Department have been tasked to nab all responsible, irrespective of their affiliations and position.

He also assured that no one will be spared and the guilty will be punished to ensure justice in the incident.

"The deaths by illicit alcohol extremely sad and unfortunate. Police and the Excise Department have been tasked to nab all responsible, irrespective of their affiliations and position. Assure you as CM that no one will be spared and the guilty will be punished to ensure justice," the CM said in a statement.

Issuing a statement, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said close to 110 deaths due to illicit liquor in Punjab are very upsetting.

“Families of victims have my sympathies. I assure them that no stone will be left unturned by the state government in giving stern punishment to the culprits behind this incident,” he said.

On Monday, 12 more people, including two businessmen, have been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy in Punjab that claimed more than 100 lives so far.

To nab the culprits, a manhunt has been launched for Ludhiana-based paint business owner Rajesh Joshi, who had initially allegedly supplied the three drums of spurious liquor that had triggered the wave of deaths.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Singh has also directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to apprehend every single person involved in the case and ensure stringent action against each of them, according to a statement.

The total number of arrests has gone up to 37, including five kingpins of the illicit liquor mafia that spanned several districts of the state.