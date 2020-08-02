New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered the suspension of seven excise officials and six policemen in connection with the hooch tragedy and initiated an inquiry against them. The death toll in the tragedy rose to 86. Also Read - Disha Salian's Mother Breaks Silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death And Its Connection With Her Daughter's Alleged Suicide

A total of 25 arrests have been made in the case. A mafia mastermind, a woman kingpin, a transport owner, a wanted criminal and owners/managers of various dhabas from where the illicit liquor was being supplied are among the arrested accused, according to Punjab Police DGP Dinkar Gupta.

The dhabas, identified as Zilmil Dhaba, Green Dhaba, Chhinda Dhaba on Shambhu, and Banur and Rajpura in Patiala, have been sealed.

Describing the modus operandi of the accused, the DGP said the trucks carrying spirit stopped at 6-7 identified Dhabas and the Dhaba owners collected the hooch from truck drivers and sold it to one Bhinda, resident of Pipla Road, Rajpura, and Bittu of a village near Banur.

The spirit was being supplied by these people to Amritsar and surrounding areas.