Hoshiarpur: A migrant worker was killed and three other workers were injured as a liquid nitrogen gas cylinder exploded while being filled at a private plant in Hoshiarpur, Punjab on Saturday. Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said it emerged during preliminary investigation that some workers were filling liquid nitrogen gas in cylinders at the plant in Deowal village. One of the cylinders suddenly exploded, leaving one dead and three other workers injured.

The incident occured at a plant owned by JK Enterprises. The workers were refilling cylinders with oxygen and welding gas. According to a report by Amar Ujala, the deceased was named Bhagwati and other two injured were Suraj and Brahmdev. Both were admitted to a nearby hospital. Suraj succumbed to injuries later.

Punjab cabinet minister Brahmshankar Zimpa took stock of the situation at the site of the incident. He assured the kin of those affected of appropriate relief measures. He expressed deep sorrow over this incident. He expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased workers. Apart from this, he asked the plant owners to give full cooperation to the family. He said that proper assistance would be given by the Punjab government to the families of the deceased and the injured.

A forensic team has been called in from Chandigarh to probe the blast, said Dhillon, adding further investigation is underway.