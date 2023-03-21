Home

Punjab Internet Services Suspension Extended in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, YPS chowk Other Areas

The restrictions on mobile internet and SMS services were imposed by the Punjab government on Saturday as the state's police force launched a major crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Amritsar: Police personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, at Heritage street near the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_19_2023_000261B)

Chandigarh: Amid its crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his associates, the Punjab Government on Tuesday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in various districts including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur and Amritsar’s Ajnala sub-division and a few areas in Mohali till Thursday noon. According to the govt order, the suspension will be lifter from the rest of the state from today afternoon.

” it is directed that all mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall continue to remain suspended from March 21 (12.00 hours) to March 23 (12.00 hours) only in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, sub-division Ajnala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and airport road, both in SAS Nagar in continuation of this office order no 1781 dated March 20 in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order,” the recent order read.

It clarified that mobile internet services in all the remaining areas of the state should start functioning normally from 12 noon on March 21.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh’s residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. Security has also been enhanced across the state, as per the police.

The police also conducted flag marches in various parts of the state to maintain law and order and instil confidence among people. Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a “fugitive”.

Earlier today, Amritpal’s uncle Harjeet Singh, who surrendered before the authorities on Monday, was brought to Central Jail in Dibrugarh. According to reports, Harjeet Singh was brought from Punjab to the military airport in Jorhat, from where he was brought to the Dibrugarh Jail under security by road.

The police said that a total of 112 arrests have been made in the case so far, as 34 were arrested on Sunday. The police also said that Amritpal Singh was still on the run and a massive manhunt is launched to nab him. Previously, the central agency sources informed that the authorities arrested Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, on Sunday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.