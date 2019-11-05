Chandigarh: Pakistan’s sudden decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor indicated an ‘ulterior motive’, said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He asserted that Punjab is keeping close tabs on the situation and is maintaining a heightened alert to check any nefarious design of the neighbouring country.

“The Sikh community had been asking for opening of the passage to the sacred Kartarpur shrine for the past 70 years, but Pakistan’s sudden decision to accept the demand indicated an ulterior motive, aimed at driving a wedge in the Sikh community by exploiting their religious sentiments,” the chief minister told reporters ahead of the opening of the Corridor.

He added that they do not expect Pakistan to do any mischief through the Corridor but being a border state, Punjab remains on alert.

Notably, the main event of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations would be organised at Sultanpur Lodhi on November 12 with the multimedia and sound show near the main pandal to continue till November 15.

The foundation stone of the National Institute of Inter-Faith Studies at GNDU would be laid on November 8, with ‘Ik-Noor Inter-Faith’ conclave.

A day later, i.e, on November 9, PM Modi will address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. The Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, originally known as Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, is a highly revered Sikh shrine where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place.

