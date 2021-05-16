Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today ordered an extension of all lockdown-like restrictions in the state till May 31, with directions for strict enforcement of all the curbs. The Deputy Commissioners will continue to determine opening of shops in a staggered manner and enforce other restrictions to check the spread of Covid, especially in rural areas, Amarinder Singh said. Also Read - Lockdown-Like Restrictions Extended in Punjab's Ludhiana Till May 23

He also directed the DCs to make suitable amendments based on local conditions as long as these do not dilute the state’s overall restrictions.

Reviewing the state’s Covid situation at a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister said while the restrictions so far had shown results, with some decline in day-on-day positivity and cases coming down from around 9,000 to 6,000 in this period, there was need to extend the same in view of the high positivity of 13.1 per cent as of the May 9-15 period, with CFR standing at 2.4.

He also directed the district administrations to investigate complaints of fleecing of patients by some private hospitals, warning that these would be shut down if they continue to indulge in such practices.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh urged the villagers to restrict movement into their villages to only those who are free of the virus. Addressing the people of the state in a Facebook Live telecast, the Chief Minister called for strict measures in the rural areas over the next two months, which he described as extremely crucial. This came as rural areas of Punjab is showing a spike in the number of cases.