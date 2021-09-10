Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday ordered extension of the Covid induced restrictions in the state till September 30. However, in view of upcoming festival season, the Amarinder Singh-led government allowed all gatherings with a limit of 300 people with strict enforcement of wearing of masks as well as social distancing.Also Read - Punjab Govt Employees to be Sent on Compulsory Leave if Not Taken Even One Dose of Covid Vaccine

Earlier, in a bid to contain the further spread of the virus, the government had issued a fresh set of Covid guidelines for people entering Punjab from other states. According to new guidelines, travellers coming in to Punjab via road and flights will have to carry RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

The authorities had also issued new SOPs for gatherings in social events. Not more than 150 people in indoor functions and 300 in open spaces will be allowed. The authorities also allowed gyms, cinemas, restaurants to function with 50 percent capacity.

Punjab Covid Tally

One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 36 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 6,00,914, according to a medical bulletin. So far, the infection has claimed 16,449 lives in Punjab.

The fresh death was reported from the state’s Sangrur. The fatality count includes one death, which was not reported earlier. The number of active cases in the state stood at 319.

Patiala reported 13 cases, followed by four each in Bathinda and Mohali and three in Pathankot. Thirty-six people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,146, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported three cases, taking the UT’s infection count to 65,138. The tally also included 11 cases which were not reported earlier.

The death toll stood at 815.