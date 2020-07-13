Punjab Lockdown Extension News: With no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, the Punjab government on Monday banned all public gatherings in the state. Additionally, it restricted the number of persons allowed at social gatherings to five and marriages/other social functions to 30, instead of the currently allowed 50. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown Extension News: State to Further Impose Restrictions to Contain Coronavirus

The government also warned that mandatory FIRs will be filed against those found violating the curbs.

In a statement today, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's office (CMO) said, "Punjab government has put a complete bar on all public gatherings, while restricting social gatherings to five and marriages/other social functions to 30 instead of the current 50".

“Mandatory FIRs shall be filed against those found violating the curb on public gatherings, which now stand strictly disallowed”, the statement further noted.

Notably, in May, the central government had limited the number of people allowed at funerals to 20 and 50 for wedding ceremonies. This guideline had been in place in Punjab since then, as indeed in the rest of the states.

Today’s announcement comes a day after CM Amarinder Singh said that strictness was necessary to check the spread of the virus as he did not want Punjab to ‘go the way of Mumbai, Delhi or Tamil Nadu’-the three worst hit states in the country. He had further said that the guidelines in this regard would be announced on Monday.

Punjab on Sunday reported 234 new COVID positive cases and four deaths, taking its overall tally to 7,821. This includes 5,392 discharges, 2,230 active cases and 199 deaths.