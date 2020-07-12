Punjab Lockdown Extension News: As the coronavirus cases in the state crossed 7000-mark, the Punjab government on Sunday decided to impose intense restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 7827 Fresh Cases, 173 Deaths in 24 Hours; Caseload at 254427, Fatalities Over 10000

The restrictions will be on social, public and family gatherings, as well as mandatory wearing of masks even while working.

Launching his #AskCaptain Facebook live session on Sunday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said strictness was necessary to check the spread of the virus as he did not want Punjab to go the way of Mumbai, Delhi or Tamil Nadu.

Amarinder urged all to adhere to all curbs, even appealed to all political parties to avoid any kind of gathering to save the lives of Punjabis.

The chief minister attributed the increase in Covid cases in Punjab to increased testing and the large number of people coming from outside.

On Saturday, 8 deaths were reported in Punjab taking the toll to 195, while 231 new cases took the total number of infections in the state to 7,587.

There were two fatalities each in Patiala and Jalandhar, while one death each was reported in Sangrur, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Bathinda.

The fresh cases include 77 in Jalandhar, 55 in Patiala, 29 in Ludhiana, 19 in Amritsar and 12 in Mohali, eight in Ferozepur, seven in Sangrur, six in SBS Nagar, five in Moga, three in Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka and Barnala and one each in Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.