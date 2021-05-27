Chandigarh: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Punjab government on Thursday extended the COVID lockdown restrictions in the state till June 10 and revised the guidelines on vehicular movement in the state. “The COVID-19 restrictions extended up to June 10 but due to a decline in positive as well as active cases, the restriction on the number of passengers in personal vehicles is removed,” the Chief Minister’s Office in Punjab said in the order. Also Read - Covid-19: India’s Overall Recoveries Exceed Total Active Cases, Touches 90 Per Cent Mark

The state government said that as many as 188 cases of mucormycosis have been reported in the state and due to shortage of Amphotericin, the chief minister has ordered ramping up of stocks of alternate drugs to treat the disease, making Punjab the first state in country to use alternative medicines to treat the disease. Also Read - Lockdown in West Bengal Extended Till June 15, Mamata Says Total Shutdown Will Not be Imposed in State

On Wednesday, the Punjab government had relaxed lockdown guidelines and allowed the shops to remain open till 3 PM in Ludhiana. The Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner had issued an order to allow home delivery by restaurants till 9 PM. Notably, these relaxations have come into effect from today May 27. Also Read - Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Won’t be Cancelled, Will be Held After COVID Situation Improves

On May 16, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till May 31, with directions for strict enforcement of all the curbs.

Punjab’s COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday went up to 5,52,235 as 4,124 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 13,827 with 186 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the latest deaths, 20 each were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala, 15 from Sangrur and 14 each from Amritsar, Bathinda and Fazilka, the bulletin stated.

Ludhiana reported the highest number of fresh cases at 438, followed by 385 in Bathinda, 337 in Jalandhar and 318 in Mansa, it said.

The number of active cases dropped to 50,549 from 53,127 on Tuesday. The state’s positivity rate stands at 5.44 per cent, the bulletin said.

There are 354 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 942 other critical patients and 6,007 patients on oxygen support, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh recorded 224 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the union territory’s infection tally to 59,216 while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll to 722, according to a medical bulletin.