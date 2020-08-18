Punjab Lockdown News: With coronavirus cases rising in Punjab, the state government has announced additional restrictions in the cities of Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala-which have emerged as hotbeds of the infection-from today onwards, till further orders. Also Read - Day After Attending I-Day Event, This Punjab Minister Tests COVID+; Was Spotted Without Mask

“The Punjab government has decided to impose additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala from 18 August, till further orders. Movement of individuals for non-essential activities to remain prohibited from 9 PM to 5 AM”, the state Information and Public Relations Department said in a statement today. Also Read - Unlock 3.0 in Punjab: Night Curfew, From 9 PM to 5 AM, Extended to All Cities in State

Additionally, the department said, the following guidelines shall be applicable across the state till further orders:

(1.) Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units to open till 8:30 PM; shops and shopping malls can open till 8 PM.

(2.) Restaurants/hotels within shopping malls, and liquor vends to open till 8:30 PM.

(3.) Shopping malls, as well as shops dealing in non-essential commodities to remain closed on Sundays.

(4.) Such shops, in the three cities of Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala, will remain closed on Saturdays as well.

On Monday, the state reported its highest single-day spike of 1,492, as well as the highest number of deaths in a single day, at 51. Therefore, it has reported a total of 32,695 COVID-19 cases, including 862 deaths.