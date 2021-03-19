Chandigarh: In the wake of the rising Coronavirus cases, Punjab has shut all schools and colleges till March 31. The decision came after a review meeting which took place on Thursday. Punjab witnessed 2,387 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths yesterday, taking the infection tally and toll in the state to 2.05 lakh and 6,204 respectively. The active cases also increased to 14,366 from 13,320 on Wednesday. Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the extension of the night curfew in nine worst hit districts by two hours daily, by advancing it from 9 pm onwards. Also Read - Punjab Teacher Forcibly Gets Married to Her 13-Year-Old Student to Overcome Manglik Dosha, Even Performs Suhagraat