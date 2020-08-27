Punjab Lockdown Latest News: To keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government on Thursday decided to impose complete lockdown in the night from 7 PM till 5 AM on all days. Also Read - Ready to Send Children Back to School? 78% Parents Say No, Willing to Let Kids Repeat An Academic Year

Issuing fresh guidelines, the Punjab government said to contain the spread of coronavirus, lockdown has been imposed in the state from 7 PM to 5 AM on all days.

The development comes on a day when 23 MLAs and ministers were infected with the coronavirus just a day ahead of the state assembly session.

Three of the 23 MLAs are cabinet ministers. Another minister who had tested positive earlier has recovered.

The chief minister gave the number during a video conference with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had held a virtual meeting with CMs of opposition-ruled states to discuss a range of issues faced by them.

Among the 23 MLAs who contracted the infection so far, 13 are from the Congress, six from the Shiromani Akali Dal and three from the AAM Aadmi Party.

The session of 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on August 28. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh had made coronavirus negative test report mandatory for legislators and officials to attend the session.