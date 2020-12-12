New Delhi: Taking cognizance of complaints of various violations of the COVID-related curbs at weddings and parties, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered an extension of the night curfew (from 10 pm to 5 am) in all cities and towns in the state till January 1, 2021. The chief minister asked the Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to strictly enforce the restrictions at wedding venues and other places and slap penalties on the hosts in case of violations. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Wakes up to Light Rains; Temperature Likely to go Down

