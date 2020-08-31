Punjab Lockdown News Updates: Even though the Central government has allowed more economic activities to run in the Unlock 4 guidelines, the Punjab government on Monday decided to continue lockdown in all 167 municipal towns of the state till the end of September. Also Read - Pranab Mukharjee Passes Away Owing to Septic Shock, Here's All You Need to Know About The Condition, Its Symptoms, Risk Factors, And Complications

Issuing guidelines, the state government said that all existing restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19, including weekend lockdown, will be in place in all 167 municipal towns of the state till the end of September.

The order from the state government also stated that the night curfew will continue in the cities from 7 PM to 5 AM during the same period.

The state government said that the decision has been taken in due consultation with the Centre as required by the ‘Unlock 4.0’ guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Home Ministry had on August 29 categorically said that state governments should not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

The Punjab government said that the ban on all social, political and religious gatherings and protests and demonstrations will continue to remain in force throughout the state, while gatherings relating to weddings and funerals shall be limited to 30 and 20 people respectively.

Moreover, the lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the municipal areas will continue as before, while movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 7 PM and 5 AM within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab throughout the week.

Movement of students and others in connection with all kinds of examinations, admission/entrance tests conducted by universities, boards, public service commissions and other institutions has been excluded from the restrictions, the official said.

Religious places have been allowed to stay open on all days up to 6.30 PM, as have been restaurants (including those in malls) and liquor vends. Shops and malls, except those dealing in essential commodities, will be allowed to remain open till 6.30 PM from Monday to Friday but will be closed in all cities on Saturdays and Sundays.