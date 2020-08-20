Punjab Lockdown News: To keep a check on the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Punjab government on Thursday banned all kinds of gatherings in the state, except weddings and funerals till August 31. Also Read - This School in Uttar Pradesh Was Open Despite Government Orders on Educational Institutes

Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government said that government and private offices will work at 50% capacity till the end of this month.

"The Punjab CM has ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals across the state till August 31. The government and private offices will work at 50% capacity till the end of this month," the Punjab CMO said in a statement.

Taking new measures to control the spread of coronavirus, the state government extended the weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7 PM to 5 AM in all the 167 cities from Friday.

“Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today ordered a series of emergency measures, including the extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7pm to 5am in all the 167 cities/towns of the state from tomorrow.” The Chief Minister’s Office added.

In another statement, the state government said that a total of 27.7% of the people in Punjab’s containment zones are found to be positive for Covid antibodies, indicating that they have already been infected and recovered from the COVID-19.

Punjab on Wednesday recorded 24 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 920, while 1,693 new cases pushed the coronavirus tally to 36,083.

Eight deaths were reported from Ludhiana, six from Patiala, three from Jalandhar and one each from Amritsar, Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Mansa and Pathankot.

The districts which reported new cases included Ludhiana (462), Jalandhar (208), Patiala (117), Mohali (114), Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (86), Sangrur (68), Moga (64), Bathinda (62) and Fatehgarh Sahib (59) among others.