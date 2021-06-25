Punjab Lockdown News Today: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Punjab government on Friday extended the lockdown in the state till June 30 and allowed the reopening of IELTS coaching institutes. Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government said that the IELTS coaching institutes will reopen with the condition that their teachers, staff and students have had at least one vaccination shot. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Traders Body Urges Kejriwal Govt To Allow Marriage Functions to Be Held in Hotels, Banquets

"The present #Covid19 restrictions will continue till 30@June with additional relaxation only for IELTS & skill development coaching institutes who can now open provided their teachers, staff & students have had at least one vaccination. I urge all to have themselves vaccinated," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

The development comes at a time when Punjab on Friday registered 341 fresh cases, taking the state's infection count to 5,94,279. On the other hand, 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,956.

Full list of guidelines here:

Bars, pubs and taverns will continue to remain closed. All educational institutions will also remain shut. Not more than 50 people will be allowed to gather for weddings and cremations. The daily night curfew will continue to be in place from 8 PM to 5 AM. The weekend curfew will continue on Sunday.

The state health department said that the number of active cases has dropped to 4,832 and the deaths were reported from several districts including Fazilka, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

Ludhiana reported 43 new cases, followed by 33 in Bathinda and 30 in Amritsar, according to the bulletin. The state’s positivity rate stands at 0.7 per cent. Chandigarh reported 34 cases, taking the tally to 61,581, according to the medical bulletin.