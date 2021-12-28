Punjab Lockdown News Today: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, the Punjab government on Tuesday imposed fresh restrictions and made COVID vaccine mandatory for all to access public places. Notably, the other will come into effect from Tuesday itself, the state government said.Also Read - Noida Saw More Deaths Due to Road Accidents Than Coronavirus During 2020-21: Report

In the order, the Punjab government added that the complete vaccination will be mandatory for adults for visiting public places such as markets and transit systems.

The order, however, did not say anything about political rallies at a time when the state is gearing up to hold elections early next year.

The development comes as Punjab on Monday reported 46 new cases of the coronavirus, which took the infection tally to 6,04,279. One Covid-related fatality was reported in Ludhiana district. With this, death count reached 16,640 including a fatality which was not reported earlier.

Among the fresh cases, Pathankot reported 14 cases, followed by nine in Jalandhar and seven in Patiala. The number of active cases rose to 392 from 378 on Sunday. In the meantime, Chandigarh reported seven COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,781.