Punjab Lockdown News: It is speculated that lockdown might be imposed in Punjab as the state has emerged as the new coronavirus hotspot in the country with its five districts recording more than 100 new cases. According to updates, the state has recorded 1,071 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since November 2020. However, the daily number of active cases in Punjab surged by 671, while the number of daily deaths rose by 15.

Notably, the five districts in Punjab that have seen the maximum number of daily cases include Jalandhar (242), Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (147), Hoshiarpur (115), S.A.S Nagar (111), and Ludhiana (106).

As per updates on Friday, the state reported over 818 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 1,86,189 on Friday. A total of 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,898 in the state.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases for nearly four weeks just after Maharashtra. The number of active cases also jumped from 6,264 on Thursday to 6661, as of now.

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 134 cases, Ludhiana 105, Patiala 104, among the new cases that surfaced in the state. A total of 400 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recoevered to 1,73,630, as per the bulletin from the state’s health department.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Friday reported 76 more coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 22,116, according to the medical bulletin. However, no COVID-related death was reported on Friday. The toll stands at 355, as per the bulletin.