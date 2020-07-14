Punjab Lockdown: After declaring increased restrictions on public gatherings, the Punjab government on Wednesday announced a few relaxations for inbound travellers by exempting mandatory 14-day home quarantine for those returning to the state within 72 hours. Also Read - Brazilian Couple Spotted Wearing 'Spacesuits' to Fight COVID-19, Pictures Go Viral | Watch

"Those coming to Punjab for less than 72 hours are now exempt from the mandatory home quarantine, and only need to submit a formal undertaking at the border check post," the Punjab Chief Minister's Office released a statement today.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the relaxation has been announced to facilitate students and business travellers who wish to come to Punjab for exams or for work. Such individuals may return without quarantining if they travel back within three days.

Mandatory rules to follow:

1. Such travellers have to submit their formal undertaking at the state border in the format provided in Punjab government’s COVA app.

2. It is mandatory to download COVA app on the phones of individuals travelling for less than 72 hours.

3. Individuals have to voluntarily submit a formal declaration that they are not coming from a containment zone.

4. During their period of stay in Punjab, individuals must monitor their health and maintain safe distance for those around.

5. Individuals must maintain regular interaction with assigned surveillance team in case they develop any symptom.

6. Individuals must call 104 and inform of their symptoms, if any, to assist the surveillance team in contact tracing.

7. Individuals must wear mask at all times and follow the guidelines issued by the Punjab government.