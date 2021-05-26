Chandigarh: Looking at the decreasing number of coronavirus cases in the state, the Punjab government on Wednesday relaxed lockdown guidelines and allowed the shops to remain open till 3 PM in Ludhiana. Issuing an order, the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner allowed home delivery by restaurants till 9 PM. Notably, these relaxations will come into effect from tomorrow May 27. Also Read - COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh Sees Sharp Decline In Active Cases, Recovery Rate Surpasses 95 Per Cent

On May 16, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till May 31, with directions for strict enforcement of all the curbs. Also Read - How Effective Ayurveda Medicines Are in Treating COVID-19?

The state government said that the Deputy Commissioners will continue to determine opening of shops in a staggered manner and enforce other restrictions to check the spread of Covid, especially in rural areas. Also Read - Misinformation Campaign On Vaccination By Patanjali Should Be Stopped: IMA Writes to PM Modi

The state government also urged the locals to restrict the movement into their villages to only those who are free of the virus. The chief minister also called for strict measures in the rural areas over the next two months.

Punjab’s COVID-19 caseload surged to 5,48,231 on Tuesday as 4,798 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 13,642 with 176 more fatalities. Of the latest deaths, 19 were reported from Ludhiana, 17 from Sangrur and 16 from Amritsar.

Jalandhar reported the highest number of fresh cases at 536, followed by 461 in Ludhiana, 376 in Mohali and 352 in Amritsar. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Punjab dropped to 53,127 from 54,996 on Monday. The state’s positivity rate stands at 7.28 per cent.

There are 386 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 958 other critical patients and 6,357 patients on oxygen support, it said.

Chandigarh recorded 258 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday that took the union territory’s infection tally to 58,992 while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 714.