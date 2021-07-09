Chandigarh: After reviewing the coronavirus situation, the Punjab government on Friday lifted the Weekend Curfew and Night Curfew from the state. Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government allowed gatherings of 100 people for indoor activities and 200 for outdoors.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Announces Her New Book 'The Pregnancy Bible', Calls It Her 'Third Child'

Moreover, the state government also allowed the bars, gyms, cinema halls, restaurants, spas to re-open with staff and visitors having taken at least 1 dose each of COVID19 vaccine.