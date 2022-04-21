Chandigarh: With the number of covid cases continue to rise in several states, the Punjab government on Thursday issued a fresh advisory asking residents to wear face masks at large and close gatherings. According to the latest order, “all the residents of Punjab are advised to wear face masks in crowded places,” and the same “should be ensured in the closed environments.”Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Staring At This Mask's Picture Will Leave You Seeing Terrifying Things

As per the government, masks have been made compulsory in public transport like buses, trains aircraft, taxi etc; in cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores etc; and classrooms, office rooms, indoor gatherings etc.

Earlier, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, parts of the National Capital Region, Chandigarh, Haryana have brought back the mandate on face masks to control the rising COVID-19 infections. Delhi administration made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and also decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, at its meeting, has decided not to shut schools, but has come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.