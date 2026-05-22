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Punjab espionage: Man installs CCTV on highway to moniter Armys movements, sends footage to Pakistan

Punjab espionage: Man installs CCTV on highway to moniter Army’s movements, sends footage to Pakistan

A man in Punjab has been arrested for spying on the movements of the Indian Army and paramilitary movements in Jammu and Kashmir.

Baljit Singh has been arrested by the Punjab Police. Image Credit: @AngryRumi7/X

Punjab Police on Friday arrested a man for sharing sensitive information on Indian Army and paramilitary movements with handlers in Pakistan while allegedly blowing the lid off a suspected espionage network. According to news website NDTV, police said Baljit Singh, also known as Bittu and a resident of Chakk Dhariwal village, had allegedly set up a CCTV camera at a shop near a bridge on the National Highway 44 connecting Pathankot and Jammu to keep watch on the movement of security forces.

Senior police officer Daljinder Singh Dhillon stated that the surveillance footage had allegedly been transmitted electronically to operatives based in Pakistan and overseas.

Also Read: Pakistan espionage case: NIA court sentences key accused to rigorous imprisonment

During questioning, Singh confessed that he had installed an internet-based CCTV camera at a shop on the highway near Sujanpur in January. He was also getting directions from an unknown person in Dubai. He was given Rs 40,000.

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What was recovered?

The police recovered a CCTV camera, along with an internet WiFi router, from his possession. Police action was initiated after authorities received intelligence regarding suspicious activities on the National Highway 44 route connecting Pathankot and Jammu. Subsequently, the Sujanpur Police registered an FIR against four accused.

Besides Singh, police booked Vikramjit Singh alias Vikka, Balwinder Singh alias Vicky, and Taranpreet Singh alias Tannu in the case. Authorities claimed the accused were involved in anti-national and criminal activities.

Also Read: Gujarat: Pak-Native-Turned-Indian-Citizen Arrested For Espionage, Sent Malware To Defence Personnel

Officials said a detailed report has been sent to senior authorities. Further investigation is underway to map the cross-border linkages of the network and trace the source of funding behind the alleged espionage.

Meanwhile, raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused.

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