New Delhi: Gurinder Singh, a 26-year-old man from Punjab's Kapurthala, who was caught in an inhuman act of intentionally running over a stray dog, has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday. At least 12 canines were rescued from his house.

The arrest comes a day after BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi shared a video on Twitter, a CCTV footage, where he could be seen purportedly running his car over a dog, leaving it in excruciating pain, eventually bleeding to death.

"This is Gurinder Singh s/o Harbans Singh, village Dandupur, Kapurthala in Punjab. He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain," read the tweet shared by Maneka Gandhi.

The video was widely circulated on social media platforms. The dog could be seen limping away toward the footpath, leaving a pool of blood in the spot that he was lying on the road.

It was later found out that the accused was a breeder and seller of dogs and used to sell them for dog-fighting rings. An FIR was launched after the locals called People For Animals (PFA) activists. Singh was identified from his car registration number as seen on the CCTV footage, but he could not be traced until this evening.

Singh has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a representative of the People for Animals, the police said.