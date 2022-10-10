Chandigarh: The minimum wages of construction workers in Punjab have been hiked by Rs 715 per month. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave nod to the hike in minimum wages. The minimum wages of unskilled workers have now been raised to Rs 9,907 from existing Rs 9,192 whereas that of semi-skilled have been enhanced to Rs 10,687 from Rs 9,972. Likewise, the wages of skilled workers have been increased to Rs 11,584 from Rs 10,869 and that of highly skilled workers have been hiked to Rs 12,616 from Rs 11,901.Also Read - One Dead, Several Injured As Wall Of Under-construction Showroom Collapses In Mohali

ENCOURAGE REGISTRATION OF WORKERS WITH WORKERS’ BOARD

CM Mann said the state government is committed to the wellbeing of every strata of society. In another decision, the CM also gave a nod for starting a major drive to register workers with the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. He said currently 5.30 lakh workers are registered with the board which needs to be enhanced up to minimum 15 lakh. Mann asked the board to intensify the campaign by sending teams in villages, towns, labour chowks and construction sites.

MOBILE APP FOR REGISTRATION OF WORKERS

Mann also launched 'Punjab Kirti Sahayak' mobile app for facilitating labour and construction workers to get all their details through a single click. "This app will revolutionise the working mechanism of the board by helping in ensuring greater efficiency in the registration of construction workers as well as by offering them benefits under the various schemes run by the board," said CM Mann.

“The construction workers may now get themselves registered with the board from anywhere and anytime,” he added. The app is bilingual, both in English and Punjabi. Hence, Punjabi construction workers will not face any language constraints.

Apart from registering themselves with the board and applying for various welfare schemes, the applicants may also apply for registration renewals, track the status of their applications and may also remove deficiencies in the required document.