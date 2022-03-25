Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announces that MLAs and ex-MLAs from now onwards will get pension for only one term, irrespective of how many times they win. The CM, in a video message, said that there will also be a deduction in allowances given to MLAs’ families. The decision to reduce the pension was taken in view of many MLAs getting multiple pensions for each term that they serve as representatives of people in the Vidhan Sabha.Also Read - Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Meets PM Modi, Demands Rs 50,000 Crore Package To Improve State’s Financial Situation

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that politicians from across the political spectrum go to people with folded hands, seeking votes from people in the name of doing their “sewa”. “But you will be shocked that those who have been elected MLAs for three, five or even six terms, have been taking away lakhs as pension. They don’t even come to the Vidhan Sabha. The pension they get varies from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh. This burdens the state exchequer. Some of these politicians have even served as members of Parliament and get that pension as well,” he said. Also Read - Punjab Ends Contractual Recruitment, To Regularise 35,000 Group C, D Employees, Says CM Mann

This demand of “one MLA one pension” was also made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the last Vidhan Sabha, when the party was in the Opposition. Also Read - Punjab Declares Public Holiday On March 23. Here's Why

It may be noted that MLAs get a pension of Rs 75,150 for one term. For each subsequent term they serve, the MLAs in Punjab are given an additional 66 per cent of the pension amount.

According to various media reports, Former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, who is a five-time MLA gets Rs 3,23,145 pension per month (Rs 75,150 for one term and 66 per cent for each subsequent term).

Similarly, Congress leader Lal Singh and former minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur also get Rs 3.23 lakh per month as pension (due to the number of terms they have represented an Assembly seat).