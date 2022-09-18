Chandigarh: As part of Pulse Polio Campaign to be held from September 18 to 20, more than 14 lakh children in the age group of 0-5 years will get oral polio vaccine drops. Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said that Health Department is all set to vigorously launch SNID (Sub-National Immunisation Day) Pulse Polio Campaign for which 11,865 teams had been formed by the Department. Under this campaign as many as 14,83,072 children including migratory children, will be given oral polio drops from September 18 to 20, reported Punjab News Express.Also Read - Punjab To Get BMW Manufacturing Unit

12 DISTRICTS IN PUNJAB TO HOLD PULSE POLIO CAMPAIGN

A virtual meeting of the State Task Force of various officers and stakeholders was held, in which preparedness for smooth conduct of this immunisation round was evaluated thoroughly. The Minister said that this campaign would be carried out in 12 districts of Punjab namely Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar, SBS Nagar, Pathankot, Patiala and Tarn Taran.

Giving details, Mr. Jouramajra stated that on 18th September 2022 booth activity and on 19 September and 20th september door-to-door activities would be carried out in 12 districts with special emphasis on coverage of all high risk areas such as factories, brick kilns, slums, bus stands, construction sites and railway stations, as per a report by Punjab News Express.

The Minister said that these teams would be headed by 1,186 supervisors and overall supervision is to be done by state level health officers who will keep a special eye on this campaign.

RISK OF POLIO VIRUS PERSISTS, SAYS MINISTER

The Minister said that though India had been declared polio free by the World Health Organization on 27 March 2014, there is still a risk of import of polio virus from neighboring countries, where cases of the disease are still being reported. “Therefore, effective implementation of the pulse polio vaccination program is essential to protect our future generations from this disease, ” Punjab News Express quoted the Minister as saying.

Similar efforts are being made by Haryana government where more than 13.43 lakh children will be administered polio drops in six districts of Haryana, including Kaithal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mewat and Sonepat, on September 18 under the sub-national polio campaign.