Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: The Congress has retained its hold in Punjab as it registered a big victory in the state local body polls. Making a clean sweep, the ruling Congress bagged all seven municipal corporations of Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Pathankot, Batala, and Bathinda. The victory in Bathinda is a big one as the city is returning to the Congress fold after 53 years. The local body polls, held amid the farmers protest, is also being seen as a referendum on the agriculture laws. Also Read - Nepal Raises Objection to Tripura CM's 'BJP Has Plans to Expand Party in Neighbouring Countries' Statement

The Bathinda Lok Sabha seat is represented by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Harsimrat Badal. Her party recently broke its alliance with BJP following differences over farm laws. The Bathinda urban assembly seat was represented by Congress MLA Manpreet Singh Badal, a cousin of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. “History has been made today! Bathinda will get a Congress Mayor for the 1st time in 53 years! Thank you to ALL Bathinda residents. Congratulations to the people of Bathinda for a spectacular victory. Kudos to all Congress candidates and workers, who toiled for this day,” tweeted Manpreet Singh Badal. Also Read - Punjab Municipal Election Results LIVE: Congress Sweeps Urban Body Polls, Big Setback For BJP Amid Farmers Protest | Updates

The current scenario can be perceived as a major setback for BJP as the elections were held amid farmers’ protests. The SAD breaking away from the BJP seems to have changed the dynamics of the latter in the state. Also Read - Congress leader Tells Party Workers To Donate Liquor, Money To Revive Farmers' Protest | Video

History has been made today!

Bathinda will get a Congress Mayor for the 1st time in 53 years!

Thank you to ALL Bathinda residents. Congratulations to the people of Bathinda for a spectacular victory.

Kudos to all Congress candidates and workers, who toiled for this day. pic.twitter.com/Xvczq5MjfU — Manpreet Singh Badal (@MSBADAL) February 17, 2021

The counting of votes started at 9 am for elections to 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils in the state. The State Election Commission had ordered on Tuesday repolling at two polling booths of the Mohali Municipal Corporation. Therefore, the counting for the entire civic body will take place on Thursday. Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres, they further said.

Over 70 per cent voting was recorded in the civic body elections on February 14.

A total of 9,222 candidates were in the fray, of which 2,832 were independents, 2,037 from the ruling Congress and 1,569 from the Shiromani Akali Dal. The BJP, AAP and the BSP had fielded 1,003, 1,606 and 160 candidates respectively.

The BJP and the Akali Dal, which walked out of the National Democratic Alliance last year over the farm laws issue, have fought the elections separately.