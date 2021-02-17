Punjab Local Body Election Results 2021: The Punjab State Election Commission (PSEB) has begun the counting of votes for 2,302-ward Punjab Municipal Election Result 2021 of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats and will end at 4 PM. Congress is in a clear lead, while AAP and SAD are battling to take the second position. Developments so far show that the municipal polls are a setback for the BJP this year influenced by the large-scale protest of farmer unions. The Punjab civic bodies went to polls on February 14. A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for election in eight municipal corporations including Abohar, Bathinda Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga, 109 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats. The results will play a crucial role as it is being seen as a big test amid the farmers’ protest that has been going on for nearly three months. Also Read - Amritsar Municipal Corporation Election 2017: First List of 40 BJP Candidates Ahead of Punjab Civic Polls

13.36 PM: Seats Won/Leading

Congress: Faridkot, Sultanpur Lodhi, Bathinda, Kurali, Nawanshahr, Jalalabad, Gurdaspur, Batala, Pathankot, Phillaur, Ropar, Badhni Kalan, Gidderbaha, Fazilka, Jagraon, Moga, Banur, Lalru, and Derabassi

SAD: Nayagaon

Independent: Sri Anandpur Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib

13.25 PM: Congress has won 5 out of 7 municipal corporations.

13.22 PM: The Punjab municipal polls appear to be a setback for the BJP this year possibly due to the large-scale protest of farmer unions.

13.12 PM: In Sultanpur Lodhi, Congress wins 10 seats, BJP bags 3.

11.33 AM: Congress wins 8 seats in Ramdas Nagar Panchayat, SAD emerges victorious in three.

11.22 AM: Re-polling announced in 2 wards in Mohali.

10.42 AM: Congress wins Ward No 1 to 13 in Ferozpur and Ward No 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 in Zirakpur. Meanwhile, SAD won Ward 3 in Zirakpur.



9.58 AM: Congress Wins Gurdaspur Ward No 8 as well as Ludhiana Wards 1, 4, 5 and 7.

9.07 AM: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation in Mohali would take place on Thursday after repolling in two booths owing to reports of irregularities.

8.59 AM: The main contest in the urban local bodies is among the Congress, the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

8.40 AM: There was 71.39 per cent of the 39,15,280 electorate polling on February 14 in the state.