Punjab Local Body Election Results 2021: The Punjab State Election Commission (PSEB) has begun the counting of votes for 2,302-ward Punjab Municipal Election Result 2021 of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats and will end at 4 PM. The Punjab civic bodies went to polls on February 14. A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for election in eight municipal corporations including Abohar, Bathinda Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga, 109 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh termed the allegations of the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the rigging of civic polls as a “panic reaction” by crying foul in the face of their imminent defeat in the election. Notably, the results play a crucial role as it is being seen as a big test amid the farmers’ protest that has been going on for nearly three months. Also Read - Amritsar Municipal Corporation Election 2017: First List of 40 BJP Candidates Ahead of Punjab Civic Polls

10.42 AM: Congress wins Ward No 1 to 13 in Ferozpur and Ward No 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 in Zirakpur. Meanwhile, SAD won Ward 3 in Zirakpur.

9.58 AM: Congress Wins Gurdaspur Ward No 8 as well as Ludhiana Wards 1, 4, 5 and 7.

9.07 AM: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation in Mohali would take place on Thursday after repolling in two booths owing to reports of irregularities.

8.59 AM: The main contest in the urban local bodies is among the Congress, the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

8.40 AM: There was 71.39 per cent of the 39,15,280 electorate polling on February 14 in the state.