Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The counting of votes for 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal council-nagar panchayats in Punjab is underway. The results will be declared by 4 PM today. Over 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded during polling which took place on February 14, 2021. Notably, 9,222 candidates are contesting for election in eight municipal corporations including Abohar, Bathinda Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga, 109 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats.

The main contest in the urban local bodies is among the Congress, the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The BJP, which is facing anger over the contentious Central farm laws, is also in the fray. It is contesting the polls for the first time in two decades without the Akalis, the oldest NDA ally that has parted ways from it over the farm laws.

11: 50 AM: Congress wins all 29 wards in Gurdaspur.

11:50 AM: In Kurali, Congress registers victory on 9 seats, Independent on five, and SAD 2.

11:35 AM: Congress is leading in 10 seats in Jandiala Guru while SAD has maintained its lead in 3 wards. Others are leading in 2, say the latest trends.

11:40 AM: In Rayia, Congress is ahead in 12 wards and Akali Dal in 1.

11:30 AM: MC Kartarpur: Check list of winning candidates

Ward -1 Balwinder Kaur (Independent)

Ward -2 Onkar Singh (Cong)

Ward -3 Tejpal Singh (Independent)

Ward -4 Jyoti Arora (Independent)

Ward -5 Komal Agarwal (Independent)

Ward -6 Prince Arora (Cong)

Ward -7 Amarjit Kaur (Independent)

Ward -8 Bal Mukund (Independent)

Ward -9 Sunita Rani (Cong)

Ward -10 Dimple Kapoor (Indp)

Ward -11 Rajwinder Kaur (Uncontested Congress candidate)

Ward -12 Sham Sunder Pal (Cong)

Ward – 13 Surinder Pal (Independent)

Ward -14 Ashok Kumar (Cong)

Ward -15 Manjinder Kaur (Independent)

11:15 AM: Congress wins 8 seats in Ramdas Nagar Panchayat, SAD emerges victorious in three.

11:14 AM: According to trends, Congress is ahead in 49 out of the total 50 Wards in Abohar. SAD is ahead in one.

11:10 AM: Congress ahead in 17 wards in Abohar, as of 10 AM.

11:00 AM: SAD wins 1 ward in Kiratpur sahib. Independent registers victory in 10 wards.

10:45 AM: Congress wins 10 seats in Jandiala and Akali dal wins 3 and Independent 2.

10:40 AM: Congress won 5 wards in Lalru district, and independent 1.

10:35 AM: Result of all 31 seats of Rajpura MC have been announced. While Congress won 27 seats, BJP won 2, SAD 1 and AAP also 1.

10:20 AM: Congress, Independents, SAD register victory in Moga, News18 reported.

10:15 AM: Congress emerges winner in Gurdaspur Ward No. 8 and Ludhiana Wards 1, 4, 5, 7.



10: 13 AM: Political observers say these polls just a year ahead of the Assembly elections are a ‘semi-final’ for the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government that is eyeing to repeat its victory against the backdrop of the farm laws that have generated a wave of anger against the BJP.

10:12 AM: The counting began for seven municipal corporations — Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga — and 109 municipal councils and municipal panchayats.

10:00 AM: There was 71.39 per cent of the 39,15,280 electorate polling on February 14 in the state.