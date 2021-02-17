Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The counting of votes for 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal council-Nagar panchayats in Punjab is underway. The Congress has registered a big victory in Punjab civic body polls as it has almost won all seven municipal corporations in Punjab– Batala, Hoshiarpur, Abohar, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Moga. The ruling party has also won Faridkot by a big margin by emerging victorious in 16 wards. The party has also won 13 wards in Dera Bassi and 14 wards in Bathinda and 29 wards in Gurdaspur. Meanwhile, the BJP has bagged three seats in Sultanpur Lodhi. The Akalis have won seven wards in Faridkot municipal council. The results are being seen as a big test for farmers’ protests. The election results are expected to be out by 4 PM today. Also Read - Farmers to Hold Mahapanchayat in Punjab Today in Protest Against Farm Laws

12:30 PM: The Congress has registered a big victory in Punjab civic body polls as it has won all seven municipal corporations in Punjab– Batala, Hoshiarpur, Abohar, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Moga. Also Read - SAD Chief's Car Attacked, 4 Injured; Sukhbir Badal Escapes Unhurt, Stages Dharna

12:20 PM: Congress ahead on 37 seats in Pathankot. BJP leading in 11 seats here. SAD puts up a dismal show with lead in only one seat. Also Read - Govt School in Punjab's Nawanshahr Closed After 14 Students, 3 Teachers Test COVID Positive

12:25 PM: The ruling Congress is expected to win big in Derabassias as it has maintained its lead on 13 seats. SAD in ahead in 3 and BJP in 1.



12:20 PM: In Zirakpur, Congress has taken lead in 13 out of 31 seats while SAD is ahead in 3.

12:15 PM: Congress is ahead in 9 seats in Lalru, SAD on 2 and Independent on 1.

12:00 PM: The Congress party has won five of the seven municipal corporations, NDTV reported. The party has won Abohar, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Moga and is leading in Batala and Hoshiarpur.

11: 50 AM: Congress wins all 29 wards in Gurdaspur.

11:50 AM: In Kurali, Congress registers victory on 9 seats, Independent on five, and SAD 2.

11:35 AM: Congress is leading in 10 seats in Jandiala Guru while SAD has maintained its lead in 3 wards. Others are leading in 2, say the latest trends.

11:40 AM: In Rayia, Congress is ahead in 12 wards and Akali Dal in 1.

11:30 AM: MC Kartarpur: Check list of winning candidates

Ward -1 Balwinder Kaur (Independent)

Ward -2 Onkar Singh (Cong)

Ward -3 Tejpal Singh (Independent)

Ward -4 Jyoti Arora (Independent)

Ward -5 Komal Agarwal (Independent)

Ward -6 Prince Arora (Cong)

Ward -7 Amarjit Kaur (Independent)

Ward -8 Bal Mukund (Independent)

Ward -9 Sunita Rani (Cong)

Ward -10 Dimple Kapoor (Indp)

Ward -11 Rajwinder Kaur (Uncontested Congress candidate)

Ward -12 Sham Sunder Pal (Cong)

Ward – 13 Surinder Pal (Independent)

Ward -14 Ashok Kumar (Cong)

Ward -15 Manjinder Kaur (Independent)

11:15 AM: Congress wins 8 seats in Ramdas Nagar Panchayat, SAD emerges victorious in three.

11:14 AM: According to trends, Congress is ahead in 49 out of the total 50 Wards in Abohar. SAD is ahead in one.

11:10 AM: Congress ahead in 17 wards in Abohar, as of 10 AM.

11:00 AM: SAD wins 1 ward in Kiratpur sahib. Independent registers victory in 10 wards.

10:45 AM: Congress wins 10 seats in Jandiala and Akali dal wins 3 and Independent 2.

10:40 AM: Congress won 5 wards in Lalru district, and independent 1.

10:35 AM: Result of all 31 seats of Rajpura MC have been announced. While Congress won 27 seats, BJP won 2, SAD 1 and AAP also 1.

10:20 AM: Congress, Independents, SAD register victory in Moga, News18 reported.

10:15 AM: Congress emerges winner in Gurdaspur Ward No. 8 and Ludhiana Wards 1, 4, 5, 7.



10: 13 AM: Political observers say these polls just a year ahead of the Assembly elections are a ‘semi-final’ for the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government that is eyeing to repeat its victory against the backdrop of the farm laws that have generated a wave of anger against the BJP.

10:12 AM: The counting began for seven municipal corporations — Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga — and 109 municipal councils and municipal panchayats.

10:00 AM: There was 71.39 per cent of the 39,15,280 electorate polling on February 14 in the state.