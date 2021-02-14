New Delhi: An Aam Aadmi Party worker has been injured after he was allegedly attacked by unidentified people near a poll booth in Tarn Taran district of Punjab amid ongoing Municipal Elections 2021. Notably, voting for the 117 Punjab urban local bodies, including eight high-stake municipal corporations, began at 8 AM and will continue till PM. The results will be declared on February 17. Also Read - Live India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Chennai: Ashwin, Axar Patel Put India on Top; ENG 39/4 at LUNCH

The main contest is among the ruling Congress, the main opposition Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal. The BJP, which is facing anger over the contentious Central farm laws, is also in the fray. It is contesting the polls for the first time in two decades without the Akalis, the oldest NDA ally that has parted ways from it over farm laws. Also Read - 21-year-old Climate Activist Arrested From Bengaluru Over Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' Case

A total of 20,49,777 men and 18,65,354 women will cast votes at 4,102 polling stations, including 1,708 sensitive and 861 hypersensitive. Also Read - Things You Should Never Do Before Exams

A total of 9,222 candidates are in fray for 2,302 wards. Political observers say these polls just a year ahead of the assembly elections is a ‘semi-final’ for the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government that is eyeing to repeat its government against the backdrop of the farm laws that has generate a wave of anger against the BJP.

(With agency inputs)