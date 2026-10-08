Punjab municipal polls: Supreme court cancels elections in 50 wards, orders fresh polls within 6 weeks

The affected wards include 28 in Patiala and 22 in Moga, with the court directing that the re-election process be completed within six weeks under the supervision of independent observers.

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Punjab municipal polls: Supreme court cancels elections in 50 wards, orders fresh polls within 6 weeks (Photo from IANS)

The Supreme Court has ordered fresh elections in 50 municipal wards in Punjab after a fact-finding commission reported widespread obstruction during the nomination process for the 2024 local body elections. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana cancelled the elections in 50 wards, 28 in Patiala district and 22 in Moga.

The court accepted the findings of a one-member commission headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Nirmaljit Kaur, which was set up to examine allegations of irregularities during the election process.

The local body elections in Punjab were held on December 21, 2024. The commission was appointed on March 24, 2025, and submitted its report on November 18, 2025.

What Supreme Court said?

According to the commission’s findings, several candidates allegedly faced obstruction while trying to submit their nomination papers. The report said nomination papers were allegedly snatched, torn or destroyed, while some candidates were assaulted, detained or threatened.

“We accept the recommendations and direct that fresh elections be conducted in the relevant 50 wards. The entire process of re-election shall be completed within six weeks,” the Supreme Court said in its September 28 order, which was uploaded recently.

The bench also noted that senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Punjab government, said the state had no objection to the commission’s recommendations.

High Court bar members to monitor poll process

The Supreme Court directed the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to nominate at least two or three senior members of the High Court Bar to act as observers during the fresh elections.

The court directed that the filing and scrutiny of nomination papers, allocation of election symbols and polling should be videographed in the presence of the observers. The recordings will have to be preserved and handed over to the Monitoring Committee.

The Punjab government has also been directed to provide the Monitoring Committee with a ward-wise list of officials deployed for election duty before the nomination process begins. A list of police officers of the rank of DSP and above assigned to election duty must also be provided.

Complaints can be filed with monitoring committee

The Supreme Court said complaints regarding any interference or obstruction during the re-election process could be submitted to the Monitoring Committee. This would include complaints against government officials or any other person.

The Punjab government will bear the honorarium and expenses of the Monitoring Committee and observers. It will also provide them with necessary administrative, transport, logistical and security support.

After the re-election process is completed, a report will be submitted to the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Supreme Court made it clear that the re-election process would be considered complete only after the Chief Justice was satisfied, based on the report, that the elections had been conducted in a free and fair manner.

How The Case Reached Supreme Court

The dispute began after several candidates approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging that they had been prevented from filing their nomination papers. Some candidates also challenged the election of the mayor and deputy mayor of the Patiala municipal body.

On January 10, 2025, the High Court allowed the Patiala municipal elections to proceed, holding that postponement in some wards would not prevent the election process from going ahead.

The aggrieved candidates subsequently challenged the High Court’s decision before the Supreme Court, leading to the appointment of the fact-finding commission and the subsequent order for fresh elections in the 50 wards.